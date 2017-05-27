Boat catches fire near Horn Island

A boat fire off the Mississippi Gulf Coast is now out after authorities responded to it early Saturday afternoon. According to Department of Marine Resources, the boat caught fire near Horn Island.More >>
After a few dry days, the weather pattern changes as we head into the second half of Memorial Day Weekend.More >>
Biloxi Police are investigating a dead body that was found on the beach Saturday morning. The body was found in the sand in front of St. George Avenue. Witnesses say two women went to retrieve a fishing pole out of the water and discovered the body. It's unclear at this time how the person died or whether the death is suspicious. Police are on the scene. WLOX News Now is also there and will update this story as soon as more information is available. Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights ...More >>
A vehicle stolen in Biloxi was located in Gulfport a few hours later and a woman was taken into custody for the theft.More >>
American deaths from drug overdoses have risen yearly since 2002 through 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. The number of deaths from opioid drugs also spiked in 2015 compared to 2013.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
From 1,100 miles away, across a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, 10 college students from the Dominican Republic made their way to Myrtle Beach last summer to take part in the U.S. State Department’s J1 Visa Summer Work Program.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning has died.More >>
