Boat catches fire near Horn Island

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
A boat catches fire at Horn Island off the coast of Biloxi. (Photo source: Submitted Photo)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A boat fire off the Mississippi Gulf Coast is now out after authorities responded to it early Saturday afternoon.

According to Department of Marine Resources, the boat caught fire near Horn Island. It is unclear how the fire started or whether anyone was injured at this time. Melissa Scallan with DMR says a boat from the National Parks Service also responded to the call and helped remove the boaters from the watercraft. Two boats from DMR are on the scene, as well as Biloxi Fire Department.

Witnesses say heavy black smoke could be seen pouring from the watercraft and authorities had a large section of the water surrounding the boat cordoned off, preventing anyone from getting too close. Other boaters on the island estimate the watercraft was between 36 and 38 feet long.

We will continue to update this developing story as new information becomes available.

