Dead body found on Biloxi Beach

Biloxi Police are investigating a dead body that was found on the beach Saturday morning. The body was found in the sand in front of St. George Avenue. Witnesses say two women went to retrieve a fishing pole out of the water and discovered the body.

It's unclear at this time how the person died or whether the death is suspicious.

Police are on the scene. WLOX News Now is also there and will update this story as soon as more information is available.

