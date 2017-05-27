Stolen vehicle found in Gulfport; suspect arrested

A vehicle stolen in Biloxi was located in Gulfport a few hours later and a woman was taken into custody for the theft.

Biloxi Police say the vehicle was stolen near the 800 block of Bayview Avenue. The vehicle's information was then provided to surrounding law enforcement agencies. Three hours later, police in Gulfport located the stolen vehicle in a parking lot.

Bailey Jade Ford, 23, was inside the vehicle and was determined to be the person suspected of taking it. She was placed in custody and is charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle. A $25,000 bond was set for her and she was transported to Harrison Adult Detention Center.

