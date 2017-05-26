Southern Miss eliminates UTSA 7-1, advances to C-USA Tournament Semifinal

Southern Miss redshirt freshman Matthew Guidry called Wednesday's surprising 9-2 loss to eighth-seeded UTSA a needed "reality check." If that's the case, it would appear USM has come back to reality. The #11 Golden Eagles got their revenge, beating the Roadrunners 7-1 and eliminating UTSA from the Conference USA Tournament at MGM Park.

The Golden Eagles now face off against Charlotte Saturday at 12:30 pm in the tournament semifinals, while Florida Atlantic and Rice square off at 9 am.

