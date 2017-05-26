Ready for a new chapter: Moss Point graduates exceed expectations

Family and friends filled the seats at Dantzler Field Friday night as 127 graduates made it to the end of their Moss Point High School journey.

Kennadi Johnson, valedictorian of the Class of 2017, says it was a long road that paid off in the end.

"I'm excited but also kind of anxious, and I have a feeling of sadness because we're all about to leave each other. But, overall, I'm excited and ready to start the new chapter in my life.," said Kennadi.

Johnson has received $1.5 million in collage scholarship offers - just a fraction of the $5.8 million received by the entire class.

"They told me last year, 'Dr. Vincent we're going to have $3 million dollars in scholarship offers.' I said, 'Oh that's an awesome goal.' From that, they've exceeded that by $2.8 million dollars and....the scholarships are still rolling in," said Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent.

In his final address to the school, class president Amon Hayes challenged the class of 2018 to reach $6 million in scholarships; a challenge that was immediately accepted.

For the 2017 graduates, there are a number of plans and goals for what comes next; including majoring in biology, graphic design, and even playing football.

But no matter where they plan to go next, the graduates were excited to receive their diplomas in front of hundreds of loved ones.

Moss Point recently reported a rise in its graduation rate. Recent numbers from the Department of Education show an increase from 67 percent to 75 percent in the 2015-2016 school year.

