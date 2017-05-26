Police: Shoeless robbers make off with cash from Family Dollar

Biloxi Police are searching for two barefoot bandits who recently robbed a Family Dollar on Lorraine Road. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Biloxi Police are searching for two barefoot bandits who recently robbed a Family Dollar on Lorraine Road.

One man was wearing khaki shorts, a black shirt, and a purple hat with a green bill. The other man was wearing a green shirt with a white undershirt and blue jeans. Neither was wearing any shoes.

Police say the men got away with an unknown amount of money, and luckily no one was hurt during the robbery.

If you recognize either of the suspect, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

