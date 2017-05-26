Drugs, 48 guns found in home; 1 in custody

A 58-year-old man is behind bars after a drug bust at a Picayune home on Thursday.

After receiving a search warrant to enter the home, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents found 50 dosage units of Oxycodone, money, and an assortment of 48 rifles, shotguns, and handguns.

Wayne Thomas Wadel, Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts of a sale of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to transfer.

Wadel was taken to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held pending an initial appearance.

The Hancock and Pearl River sheriff departments assisted MBN with the arrest.

