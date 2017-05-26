Picayune church serves community in more ways than one

The Life Church in Picayune is currently looking for donations of green beans, bottled water, and to-go trays. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Life Church in Picayune has only been around for a couple months but is already serving the area in more ways than one.

"We feel like the Church has always been known to take, we want to be known for giving," said Pastor Leo Burge. "We named it the Life Church of Picayune because we wanted to give life to this community."

Burge and his congregation dedicate one weekend a month to running a soup kitchen out of the church building. They accept donations from the public, but a lot of the food is purchased by Life Church members.

"We're just actively pursuing the lost and demonstrating the love of Jesus to them and meeting the needs of our city and our community," said Burge.

And apparently, the need in Picayune is great

"We did about 25 lbs of spaghetti last time," said member Joanne Saucier.

Burge says on the first Saturday they held the soup kitchen, they served 86 people. Last month, they served 150. He thinks they may double that number this Saturday.

"We've even had people in here crying, you know, just so very appreciative that we've had people crying," said Saucier.

Even the church's youngest members help out.

"We're just drawing pictures and everything on the to-go boxes for all the people, so when they see it, they'll feel like they're welcome," said Burge's little brother, who wrote "You can't do life alone," on his box.

The Life Church in Picayune is currently looking for donations of green beans, bottled water, and to-go trays.

