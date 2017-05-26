Moss Point Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Police in Moss Point are on the lookout after a store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

According to officials, a man dressed in all black robbed a Dollar General store in the 4400 block of Main Street around 9:45 p.m. The man, who was wearing a black facial covering and white gloves, waited for employees to leave the store and confronted them outside.

After forcing them to re-enter, the suspect took an undetermined amount of money from a safe.

The man then left the store headed south on Main Street in blue vehicle, similar to the body style of a 1990s Lincoln Continental.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.