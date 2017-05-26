Two charged with felony child abuse in Pascagoula

Tiffany Brown and Michael Blackburn, Jr. were arrested by Pascagoula Police with the help of Hancock County sheriff’s deputies in Bay St. Louis. (Photo source: Pascagoula Police Dept.)

Two people face felony child charges for the abuse of a 12-year-old boy in Pascagoula.

Tiffany Brown and Michael Blackburn, Jr. were arrested with the help of Hancock County sheriff’s deputies in Bay St. Louis. Bond for each was set at $500,000 by the Pascagoula Municipal Court.

The Pascagoula Police Department investigated this case, with the assistance of the Jackson County District Attorney's Office, Jackson County Youth Court, and Mississippi Department of Human Services.

"The charges are an allegation of criminal wrongdoing, but under our law, the Defendants are innocent until proven guilty," said District Attorney Tony Lawrence. "My office will continue to work with the Pascagoula Police Department and other agencies to prevent, investigate, and prosecute allegations involving the abuse of children."

