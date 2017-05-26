Huge spice bust in Ocean Springs an 'international investigation'

Officials said this is an international investigation involving the Dept. of Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.

MBN agents served a search warrant at the home on Belle Terre Ct Friday morning where they say they discovered two kilos of synthetic cannabinoids packaged in small bags for distribution.

The raid follows a month-long MBN investigation. Agents said chemicals and other materials and equipment used to make spice were discovered in the attic of the two-story home, along with tens of thousands of small plastic and Mylar bags used to package the spice. Other evidence agents uncovered include a money counter and hundreds of mailing boxes investigators said were intended to distribute the spice nationwide.

The homeowner, Chau Ngoc Duong, 35, was arrested at the residence. Right now, he's charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Officials said this is an international investigation and both the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are involved.

