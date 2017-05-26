Huge spice bust in Ocean Springs an 'international investigation - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Huge spice bust in Ocean Springs an 'international investigation'

The homeowner, Chau Ngoc Duong, 35, was arrested at the residence on Belle Terre Ct. (Photo source: WLOX/MBN) The homeowner, Chau Ngoc Duong, 35, was arrested at the residence on Belle Terre Ct. (Photo source: WLOX/MBN)
MBN agents served a search warrant at the home on Belle Terre Ct Friday morning where they say they discovered two kilos of synthetic cannabinoids packaged in small bags for distribution. (Photo source: WLOX) MBN agents served a search warrant at the home on Belle Terre Ct Friday morning where they say they discovered two kilos of synthetic cannabinoids packaged in small bags for distribution. (Photo source: WLOX)
Other evidence agents uncovered include a money counter and hundreds of mailing boxes investigators said were intended to distribute the spice nationwide. (Photo source: WLOX) Other evidence agents uncovered include a money counter and hundreds of mailing boxes investigators said were intended to distribute the spice nationwide. (Photo source: WLOX)
The raid follows a month-long MBN investigation. (Photo source: WLOX) The raid follows a month-long MBN investigation. (Photo source: WLOX)
Officials said this is an international investigation involving the Dept. of Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. (Photo source: WLOX) Officials said this is an international investigation involving the Dept. of Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs. 

MBN agents served a search warrant at the home on Belle Terre Ct Friday morning where they say they discovered two kilos of synthetic cannabinoids packaged in small bags for distribution. 

The raid follows a month-long MBN investigation. Agents said chemicals and other materials and equipment used to make spice were discovered in the attic of the two-story home, along with tens of thousands of small plastic and Mylar bags used to package the spice. Other evidence agents uncovered include a money counter and hundreds of mailing boxes investigators said were intended to distribute the spice nationwide.

The homeowner, Chau Ngoc Duong, 35, was arrested at the residence. Right now, he's charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. 

Officials said this is an international investigation and both the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are involved. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Two charged with felony child abuse in Pascagoula

    Two charged with felony child abuse in Pascagoula

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:06:04 GMT
    Tiffany Brown and Michael Blackburn, Jr. were arrested by Pascagoula Police with the help of Hancock County sheriff’s deputies in Bay St. Louis. (Photo source: Pascagoula Police Dept.)Tiffany Brown and Michael Blackburn, Jr. were arrested by Pascagoula Police with the help of Hancock County sheriff’s deputies in Bay St. Louis. (Photo source: Pascagoula Police Dept.)

    Two people face felony child charges for the abuse of a 12-year-old boy in Pascagoula. 

    More >>

    Two people face felony child charges for the abuse of a 12-year-old boy in Pascagoula. 

    More >>

  • Rash of break-ins target unlocked vehicles

    Rash of break-ins target unlocked vehicles

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-26 19:26:01 GMT

    Waveland Police are urging people to lock the doors to their homes and vehicles following a rash of break-ins.

    More >>

    Waveland Police are urging people to lock the doors to their homes and vehicles following a rash of break-ins.

    More >>

  • Mississippi's Catholic bishops voice concern about president's budget cuts

    Mississippi's Catholic bishops voice concern about president's budget cuts

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-05-26 19:03:27 GMT

    Biloxi's new Catholic bishop is speaking out on President Trump's proposed federal budget that he says "seems to be balanced on the backs of some of our fellow Americans who can least afford it." 

    More >>

    Biloxi's new Catholic bishop is speaking out on President Trump's proposed federal budget that he says "seems to be balanced on the backs of some of our fellow Americans who can least afford it." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly