60 new, high-tech jobs coming to Moss Point

Governor Phil Bryant was in Jackson County Friday to make several big economic announcements. Trent Lott Airport will soon see runway improvements as part of a $7.5 million project. And a $3.7 million investment will create 60 high-tech jobs at Northrop Grumman's Unmanned Systems facility in Moss Point.

"This reinforces Northrop Grumman’s commitment to Jackson County, solidifies the company’s position as a leader in the aerospace and defense industries, and strengthens Mississippi’s standing in the Southeast Aerospace Alliance," Gov. Phil Bryant said.

The governor shared the news at the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation's luncheon. Northrop Grumman officials said the jobs include sub-assembly work for the F-35 program.

The Moss Point manufacturing facility celebrated its 10 year anniversary last year. Employees manufacture rotary and fixed wing systems such as Fire Scout and Triton.

"Our customers depend on the skilled employees in Moss Point to help produce some of the most innovative products in the world," said Kevin Mitchell, vice president, Global Operations. "Northrop Grumman has a strong partnership with the Mississippi Development Authority, the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, and the Jackson County Port Authority, which enable us to continue producing cutting-edge aerospace systems in Jackson County."

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements, purchase of equipment and workforce training. The Jackson County Board of Supervisors is providing funds to assist with improvements to the publicly owned facility.

"By adding F-35 sub-assembly work at its Moss Point facility, Northrop Grumman endorses its commitment to Jackson County, the area’s residents and the quality workforce found along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Additionally, it speaks volumes about our strong business climate, which supports growth and innovation," said Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Troy Ross. "Opportunities like this do not just happen; they are created by ongoing dialogue and partnerships at the local, state, federal and corporate levels. On behalf of Jackson County, I thank Northrop Grumman for their continued investment in our community."

"Northrop Grumman's decision to locate these operations in Moss Point is a testament to the area's workforce, which achieves the highest standards of excellence in manufacturing superior products for our nation's military," said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. "We salute the teamwork of Governor Bryant, our Congressional delegation, the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors and the Jackson County Port Authority, which along with MDA, was instrumental in bringing these new careers to Moss Point."

Northrop Grumman recently extended its lease in Moss Point through 2026.

