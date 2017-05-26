Mississippi's Catholic bishops voice concern about president's budget cuts

Governor Phil Bryant was in Jackson County Friday to make several big economic announcements. Trent Lott Airport will soon see runway improvements as part of a $7.5 million project. And a $3.7 million investment will create 60 high-tech jobs at Northrop Grumman's Unmanned Systems facility in Moss Point.More >>
Biloxi's new Catholic bishop is speaking out on President Trump's proposed federal budget that he says "seems to be balanced on the backs of some of our fellow Americans who can least afford it."More >>
A Moss Point man, who officials say is a member of the Gangster Disciple street gang, will spend the rest of his life in prison for a 2016 murder.More >>
Long Beach Police say they need your help finding a man who robbed the Kangaroo gas station on Hwy 90 early Friday morning, around 1:45am.More >>
Felix's Restaurant and Oyster Bar is set to open it's doors in the old Ajax location on Highway 90 in Gulfport.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
Leah Antunes was caught up in life’s rush as she doled out 8-year-old Elijah’s asthma medication. She said she was lining up the bottles, opening them one by one.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.More >>
