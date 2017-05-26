Mississippi's Catholic bishops voice concern about president's budget cuts

Biloxi's new Catholic bishop is speaking out on President Trump's proposed federal budget that he says "seems to be balanced on the backs of some of our fellow Americans who can least afford it."

Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III of the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi and Bishop Joseph Kopacz of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson issued a joint statement Friday criticizing the decision to cut programs that help the poor while increasing military spending.

The bishops say they understand balancing the budget requires difficult decisions, but "those decisions should be 'guided by moral criteria that protect human life and dignity, give central importance to 'the least of these' (Matthew 25), and promote the welfare of workers and families who struggle to live in dignity,' as some of my brother bishops recently stated in a letter to Congress."

"As the world’s wealthiest nation, the United States plays a key role in protecting the common good globally. The elimination of programs that offer food to starving families and development assistance to those seeking opportunity would have a detrimental impact on millions of lives around the world."

The letter ends saying the Lord hears the cry of the poor, and the government should listen as well.

Read the full statement here: http://bit.ly/2rHdhn6

