Gang member sentenced to life for Pascagoula murder

A Moss Point man, who officials say is a member of the Gangster Disciple street gang, will spend the rest of his life in prison for a 2016 murder.

Antron Marquis McWilliams, 27, pled guilty and was sentenced to life in prison on the charge of First Degree Murder. Prosecutors say McWilliams had an ongoing dispute with the victim, 43-year-old Dornelle Brown. Brown was shot to death, and his lifeless body was found lying between two buildings at Willow Creek Apartments in Pascagoula.

"This is yet another example of the violent mentality illegal street gangs are bringing to our communities," District Attorney Tony Lawrence said. "The Brown family lost their family member, and now the defendant’s family must deal with the consequences of his actions as he spends the rest of his life in jail. Resorting to violence in this manner not only took the victim’s life but placed other members of the community in danger."

"In addition to the thorough investigation of the Pascagoula Police Department, I commend the cooperation of the witnesses in this case. Together, law enforcement and the community helped to bring justice to the victim's family," Assistant District Attorney George Huffman said.

Miguel Miller, who is indicted for Accessory After the Fact to the Murder, is still awaiting trial.

