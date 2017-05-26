Long Beach PD searching for robbery suspect

If you know this man, or have any information about the robbery, call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292 or Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. (Photo source: LBPD)

Police say the man pictured stands about 5'7", weighs about 140 pounds, and has short black hair. (Photo source: LBDP)

Long Beach Police say they need your help finding a man who robbed the Kangaroo gas station on Hwy 90 early Friday morning, around 1:45am.

Investigators released two surveillance photos from the store, hoping someone will recognize the man pictured. He stands about 5'7", weighs about 140 pounds, and has short black hair.

If you know this man or have any information about the robbery, call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292 or Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.