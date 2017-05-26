Barefoot duo rob Family Dollar Store in Biloxi

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public's help to figure out who robbed a Family Dollar Store in the Woolmarket area.

Surveillance photos show two barefoot men robbing the store on Lorraine Road on Thursday around 6:20 p.m. Investigators report the duo got away with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

If you recognize these men or have any information that could help this investigation, you're asked to call Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

