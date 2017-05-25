Rash of break-ins target unlocked vehicles

Two people face felony child charges for the abuse of a 12-year-old boy in Pascagoula.More >>
Waveland Police are urging people to lock the doors to their homes and vehicles following a rash of break-ins.More >>
Biloxi's new Catholic bishop is speaking out on President Trump's proposed federal budget that he says "seems to be balanced on the backs of some of our fellow Americans who can least afford it."More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant was in Jackson County Friday to make several big economic announcements. Trent Lott Airport will soon see runway improvements as part of a $7.5 million project. And a $3.7 million investment will create 60 high-tech jobs at Northrop Grumman's Unmanned Systems facility in Moss Point.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday will face a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
