Rash of break-ins target unlocked vehicles

People heading to Waveland beach for the summer should be sure to lock their vehicles, as police say they've had 10 break-ins in the past week.

The primary targets: unlocked cars.

"Places like this, it's a bunch of vehicles. It's easy to walk around and check people's doors," said Picayune resident Gregory Sanders. "This is a place people bring their family. You don't think someone come take what you own, out having good time with family."

Waveland Police Chief David Allen is asking for the public's help in keeping an eye out for whoever is responsible for the crimes.

"Every one of the vehicles was left unlocked. We're constantly reminding everyone to lock their vehicles," said Allen.

According to Sgt. Erik Castro, the break-ins are happening at random and at any time. Thieves are searching for things such as cash or credit cards.

"If you leave a vehicle unlocked with money it, someone may come by and take it, they're looking for an easy opportunity make a quick buck," Castro noted.

A few other tips to reduce chances of being a target are to keep cars tidy, to stash away valuables, and make sure to close all windows and sunroofs.

