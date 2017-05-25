2-day severe weather training exercise held in Waveland

The Waveland chief of police is making sure his city will be well prepared in the case of a sever weather event.

It's all part of a two-day hurricane drill where staff will spend the night at the police headquarters -which doubles as an emergency operations center - to simulate what it will be like if a hurricane strikes.

The training will ensure police and city staff know how to work well with each other, as well as how to communicate with FEMA and MEMA with limited resources available during a storm.

"Starting yesterday we started running our bldg off our generator and our internal water system. Basically doing a shake out of our building, testing the showers in the building for leaks, and really putting the building through its paces as a shakedown," said Police Chief David Allen.

Allen says officers and city staff will use what they learned from Hurricane Katrina to prepare for the next storm.

The police chief also wants to have another training exercise in six months.

