Ex-police officer's sex crime conviction upheld

The Mississippi Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a former Pass Christian police investigator charged with sex crimes against a child.

Thomas Pustay was convicted in 2007 on two counts of touching a child for a lustful purpose, and three counts of the crime of sexual battery. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In its ruling Thursday, the high court found no error by the trial court and upheld Pustay's conviction and sentence.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.