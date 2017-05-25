Moss Point seniors receive $5.8 million in scholarships

Although most graduation ceremonies across the Coast have already taken place, the Moss Point School District has a reason to keep the celebration going.More >>
The Waveland chief of police is making sure his city will be well prepared in the case of a sever weather event.More >>
The Mississippi Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a former Pass Christian police investigator charged with sex crimes against a child.More >>
A man on death row for killing a Biloxi convenience store owner won a victory that could help him avoid the death penalty.More >>
A St. Martin man will be charged with public intoxication after police said he jumped off the Ship Island Ferry into the Mississippi Sound on a dare.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >>
