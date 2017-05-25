Moss Point seniors receive $5.8 million in scholarships

LaMiracle (left) and Kennadi (right) led the way with the highest amounts. (Photo source: WLOX)

Although most graduation ceremonies across the Coast have already taken place, the Moss Point School District has a reason to keep the celebration going.

The 2017 graduating class of Moss Point High School has received nearly $6 million in college scholarships; doubling the amount from the previous school year.

“We are extremely proud of our students. This year we challenged our seniors to apply to schools across the state and country and they exceeded our expectations” said Hubert Jackson, High School Counselor.

LaMiracle Sims received more than $2 million, and valedictorian Kennadi Johnson followed with $1.5 million.

The graduating class will be attending schools across the state including Tougaloo College, Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, and Mississippi State University.

“We are excited about the accomplishments of this class. Our students have worked extremely hard and the hard work has literally paid off, $5.8 million worth and they are still receiving offers” said Dr. Shannon Vincent, Superintendent.

Senior class president Amon Hayes challenged the class of 2018 to exceed the accomplishment; a challenge that was accepted without hesitation.

MPHS graduation will be held Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. at Dantzler Field.

