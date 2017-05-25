Convicted killer could avoid death penalty after MS Supreme Court ruling

A man on death row for killing a Biloxi convenience store owner won a victory that could help him avoid the death penalty.

Jason Lee Keller was convicted of the 2007 capital murder of Hat Nguyen, who was shot to death at the Food Mart convenience store she owned on Popp’s Ferry Rd.

Keller’s conviction was upheld by the Mississippi Supreme Court in 2014. In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his case.

Keller’s latest appeal focused on the sentencing phase of his 2009 trial. Keller claimed his trial attorneys “were ineffective for failure to investigate, collect, and present mitigation evidence to the jury.”

In a ruling released Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court agreed with some of Keller’s arguments about certain evidence and ordered his sentencing be reviewed by the Harrison County Circuit Court.

The Supreme Court rejected all of the other grounds raised by Keller.

