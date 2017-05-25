Ship Island Ferry belly flop dare ends with arrest

An eye witness said the man jumped off the top deck of the ferry. (Photo source: WLOX)

A St. Martin man will be charged with public intoxication after police said he jumped off the Ship Island Ferry into the Mississippi Sound on a dare.

A woman, who does not want to be identified, said she was on the ferry with her 10-year-old granddaughter when she saw the man go overboard as the ferry was returning to the dock near Jones Park.

She said the man jumped off the top deck of the ferry, swam to the jetty, and got out of the water.

“We were on the Ship Island Ferry coming back, and we got to the jetty, and this crazy guy jumped in the water. He came off the top. We were on the bottom floor. He made a nice big splash,” said the eye witness. “We thought it was a dolphin splashing, and we saw him floating on his back. He just belly flopped in, and that was it.”

Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said no injuries were reported. Public intoxication is a misdemeanor charge.

