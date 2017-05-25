Summer Safety Stand Down teaches safety

Naval Construction Battalion personnel and their families learned the dangers of impaired driving at the Summer Safety Stand Down on Thursday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Drunk driving is bad driving - no matter where you are.

Those at the Naval Construction Battalion Center are getting hands-on lessons in preventing deaths; particularly during summer-specific activities.

“A lot of things we do, we try to get the preparations for our guys before something bad happens,” said Timothy Proctor, safety director for the base.

Thursday’s event was the annual Summer Safety Stand Down, part of a mandatory training for Naval Construction Battalion Center personnel and their families.

“Don’t just don’t look at the statistics. That’s a life we lost. That’s a family member, that’s a brother or sister, cousin, and uncle that we lost in the Navy," Proctor said, "That’s somebody that’s not going to be around anymore.”

The safety event included 11 booths with topics ranging from hurricane preparedness to barbecue safety. The lessons learned were not just for the Seabee base, but for outside the fence line as well.

“That which we learn here as a kickoff to the Memorial Day holiday, so when patrons, active duty and civilians, go home outside the gate, they can apply these common-sense measures to keep themselves safe and have a good time," said Tammie Holland.

The base holds the event twice a year. The next one will be in the fall.

