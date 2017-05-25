Gulfport police responding to alarm find man inside church

A Gulfport man is under arrest, charged with breaking into a church early Thursday morning.

Melvin Grayer, 60, was arrested after police responded to an alarm shortly before 4:30 a.m. at Tabernacle of Faith Church on 39th Ave.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a broken window at the church. Police entered the building, and that’s where they reportedly found Grayer.

He is being held without bond at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

