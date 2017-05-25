Coast restaurant scene buzzing

The owners of Felix's, a fixture in the French Quarter for 70 years years, are bringing a bit of New Orleans to South Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)

Oysters are on the grill, and the staff is getting ready to roll. Felix's Restaurant and Oyster Bar is set to open it's doors in the old Ajax location on Highway 90 in Gulfport.

The owners of Felix's, a fixture in the French Quarter for 70 years years, are bringing a bit of New Orleans to South Mississippi with a Coastal flavor.

"We're bringing it all here, you won't have to make that drive anymore. Come right down to the beach with our beautiful coastal scenery. You'll still have the experience your looking for without that hour drive," said General Manager Alex Saybe.

Owners have been scoping out the market for some time, waiting for an opportunity. They negotiated a deal with the owner of Ajax because they're bullish on the Gulf Coast.

"When we took a look at this building, we took a look at what we're bringing here. We look forward to a good vibe for the Coast, for the city," Saybe said.

There's quite a bit of activity on the Coast restaurant scene. Bacchus is set to close its downtown Biloxi location and move into the Pelican Wharf building on the beach. They expect to open in early June.

Corks and Cleaver will shut down it's 27th Ave. restaurant in Gulfport Saturday night. Owner and Chef David Dickensauge says they will open an Italian Bistro on Main Street in Bay St. Louis by July first.

Meanwhile, as is the case with any restaurant opening, there is a flurry of activity at Felix's with the grand opening right around the corner.

"We have a million and one things going on. Saturday at one o'clock we'll be open to the public and ready to roll," said Saybe.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.