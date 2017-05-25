Deadly I-10 collision happened as traffic slowed for earlier crash

We are learning more about the cause of the deadly crash on I-10 in Gautier that killed four people Wednesday.

The crash that claimed the lives of four people from Mobile, AL was actually the second of three wrecks on the interstate inside the Gautier city limits that morning.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Gautier Police, two cars collided near the 58 mile marker just east of Hwy. 57 around 8:30 a.m., blocking at least one lane of the interstate and causing traffic to slow down.

Nearly 50 minutes later, about five miles away from the first wreck, the deadly crash unfolded. MHP said an 18-wheeler came to a stop due to the slowed traffic ahead. As a Toyota pickup truck and Ford Explorer slowed, troopers say a second 18-wheeler slammed into the back of the Explorer, causing it to hit the Toyota, sending it off the road and into the woods. Then, authorities say the second 18-wheeler pushed the Explorer into the tractor trailer that was stopped on the highway.

The third accident on the interstate happened near the Gautier-Vancleave Rd. exit and involved two emergency responders; an Acadian Ambulance vehicle and Jackson County's emergency manager.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.