One section of the Mississippi Sound is still not safe for swimming. (Photo Source: WLOX)

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, only one section of the Mississippi Sound now remains under a water contact advisory.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted the water contact advisories Thursday for Edgewater Beach in Biloxi from DeBuys Road east to Edgewater Avenue and Shearwater Beach in Ocean Springs from Weeks Bayou east to Ashley Place.

But, Biloxi West Central Beach from Travia Street east to Iberville Drive is still under a water warning. This section of beach is not closed. But, MDEQ warns if you swim in this section of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick.

MDEQ will lift the advisory when water samples show that levels are safe for human contact again.

