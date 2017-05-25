Gulfport police looking for runaway teen

Gulfport police need your help finding a runaway teen. Sgt. Joshua Bromen said 16-year-old Caitlyn Nicole Coursey was last seen leaving her home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Caitlyn is 5-4 and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a flower print shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Bromen said the teen does not have a vehicle and may have left her home on foot.

If you have any information on Caitlyn’s whereabouts, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

