FOUND: Gulfport Police say runaway teen has been found - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

FOUND: Gulfport Police say runaway teen has been found

Caitlyn Nicole Coursey (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department) Caitlyn Nicole Coursey (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

UPDATE: Gulfport Police say Coursey has been found safe. 

Gulfport police need your help finding a runaway teen. Sgt. Joshua Bromen said 16-year-old Caitlyn Nicole Coursey was last seen leaving her home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Caitlyn is 5-4 and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a flower print shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Bromen said the teen does not have a vehicle and may have left her home on foot.

If you have any information on Caitlyn’s whereabouts, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

