Optimism running high for a good tourism holiday weekend

Expectations are running high for the first big summer tourism weekend on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. (Photo source: WLOX)

The first big holiday weekend of the summer tourism season is almost here. The people who make a living in the tourism industry are optimistic the weekend is going to be a profitable one.

The beaches are being groomed, and the sun is high and bright. So are expectations for brisk holiday business.

At the Doubletree by Hilton, the computer screen shows every room is sold. The rest of the year looks good too. Liz Gilliam is the director of sales.

“A majority of tourists will be traveling in from all over the place. Different states driving in from Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Florida. We get it all,” Gilliam said.

At Snapper's restaurant, cautious optimism is on the menu. Charles Fagen is the manager.

“I feel the foundation has been built, and we're ready for the people to come. We've got plenty to do down here, and the beaches are great at this time,” said Fagen.

At Big Play, workers are hoping to strike up some big business. Kacie Denny is the director of marketing.

“We're starting to see an uptick in people come in and people spending their money in the economy, so we're looking forward to a good summer. We hope it's going to be fantastic,” Denny said.

What about Souvenir City? Ditto, as employees hope to take a big bite of tourist dollars. One of them is store manager K.D. Davis.

“We're expecting to see a lot of business going on, a lot of customers coming in, a lot of tourist people, just a lot of business going on around here,” Davis explained.

When you work in the tourism business, weather always plays a critical role. That's why those who work in the industry are keeping an eye on the sky. The weather can make you or break you.

Just ask the owner of the Biloxi Shrimping Tour, Mike Moore.

“If it rains, the phone stops. That's just all there is to it. We need good weather, because we're an outdoor community. Most of our attractions are outdoor based. Charter boats, my tour boat, the gator ranch, just about everybody has an outdoor thing to do,” said Moore.

With a good forecast on tap, those outdoor things could be a big draw.

A check with the Hotel-Motel Association shows that most properties are sold out for Saturday, but there are still rooms available on Friday and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.