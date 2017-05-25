Business owners looking forward to Memorial Day holiday weekend - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Business owners looking forward to Memorial Day holiday weekend

Expectations are running high for the first big summer tourism weekend on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. (Photo source: WLOX) Expectations are running high for the first big summer tourism weekend on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Expectations are running high for the first big summer tourism weekend on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.  The three-day Memorial Day holiday kicks off Friday afternoon.

At the Doubletree by Hilton in Biloxi, all rooms are sold out for the entire weekend.

The people who run Big Play Family Entertainment Center in Biloxi say they expect large crowds this weekend based on what they've seen during the weekdays.

The manager at Snapper’s restaurant says the Conference USA baseball tournament has meant big business for him all week long.

As is always the case in the tourism industry, weather plays a key role. As one vendor put it, we get rain, we get no calls. That's why all eyes are on the sky this weekend. The forecast looks to be pretty good with a mostly rain free weekend and only a nominal chance of rain on Memorial Day.

