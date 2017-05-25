NOAA forecasters say above-normal hurricane season is likely

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters said there is a good chance the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will see above-normal storm activity.

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season starts in just a week and runs through Nov. 30.

NOAA predicts a busier 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. On average, we see about 12 named storms. But, it only takes one. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/mcVvjsOVHT — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 25, 2017

NOAA forecasters are predicting a 45 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 35 percent chance of a near-normal season, and only a 20 percent chance of a below-normal season.

Atlantic #HurricaneSeason 2017: Could be comparable to 2016, most active season since 2012 w/ 5 landfalling storms https://t.co/n3E0gWftKt pic.twitter.com/H3giJkSlC3 — NOAA (@NOAA) May 25, 2017

“Weak or non-existent” El Nino is a factor in the increased activity, forecasters say.

Forecasters are predicting a 70 percent chance of 11 to 17 named storms in the 2017 season, with five to nine of those storms becoming major hurricanes.



NOAA's forecast comes weeks after Colorado State University Forecasters issued their own own outlook calling for a slightly below normal season.



Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne from the WLOX First Alert Weather Team has been following these different outlooks.



"These numbers don't really mean much. Storms don't know if they are forming in a projected above active season. The results are the same if you are impacted by a storm in an active or inactive year. We say it all the time and I'll say it again. It only takes ONE storm to make it a bad season for you. Have a plan. Know how to execute that plan."

