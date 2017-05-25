Bethel Free Health Clinic desperate for doctors

Dozens of patients in Biloxi depend on the services of the clinic for medical care. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Bethel Free Health Clinic in Biloxi has fallen on desperate times. The clinic is in severe need of more volunteers - especially doctors.

Open for more than a decade, dozens of patients in Biloxi depend on the services of the clinic for medical care because of a lack of health insurance.

"It's God's gift to me to receive my medicine and for them to help me," said Joseph Riley.

Others depend on the clinic for regular care.

"I'm a type one insulin dependent diabetic and without the clinic, I wouldn't have any kind of treatment. I would be lost without the clinic," said Michele Murray.

Nathaniel Taylor came to the clinic at one point thinking he needed blood thinners. A doctor at Bethel found that he had a more serious issue that needed further treatment and surgery.

Now, Taylor comes to the clinic for regular check-ups.

"These people here are working for free. That's just phenomenal," said Taylor.

The all-volunteer staff includes director, Judy Jones. Jones says the clinic usually has a handful of doctors on hand. But because of other plans and medical issues, none of the regular volunteer doctors will be available this summer.

"We are desperate for physicians and nurses. What I'm thinking is I need a miracle, and I think the miracle is here," said Jones.

She just needs to find it, and is hoping for her patients' sake that the miracle shows up soon.

Those interested in helping the Bethel Free Health Clinic, are asked to call 228-594-3640.

