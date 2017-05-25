Large home being renovated in west Gulfport catches fire

A large home being renovated in west Gulfport caught fire early Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Chris Henderson with the Gulfport Fire Department says crews were called to the two-story home on Hardy Avenue around 1 a.m. after a neighbor awoke to popping noises and the smell of smoke.



Henderson believes renovations to the 4,000 square foot home were almost complete. Fortunately, it took crews only 40 minutes to contain the fire and the home is still salvageable.



The owners of the home were not there at the time. Henderson says they're currently living in another home in Gulfport while the renovations are underway. Their home on Hardy Avenue was not insured.



The cause of Thursday morning's fire is still under investigation.

