UTSA surprises top-seeded Southern Miss 9-2 in C-USA Tournament first round

Charlotte scored three runs in the first inning and didn't look back, beating Louisiana Tech 7-2 to advance to the winner's bracket of the Conference USA Tournament at MGM Park. Louisiana Tech senior RHP Nate Harris (9-1) earned the loss, the first loss of the season for the Conference USA Pitcher of the Year. The 49ers advance to face UTSA Thursday at 7:30 pm, while the Bulldogs look to avoid elimination against #11 Southern Miss at 12:30 pm. In other action, six...More >>
The 11th-ranked Southern Miss baseball team came into Wednesday evening riding a 14-game winning streak and sporting the top seed in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship at MGM Park. About three hours later, the Golden Eagles had their fans shaking their collective heads after a team they had outscored 39-13 over a three-game stretch just five days before handed them their first loss in more than month. UTSA tied a C-USA tourney record with seven do...More >>
The C-USA Tournament game between Charlotte and Louisiana Tech could prove to be highly entertaining. Both teams are fighting for a possible at-large berth into the NCAA Baseball Tournament.More >>
No. 1 seed is a big favorite to win back-to-back Conference USA Baseball Tournament titles. MGM Park is hosting the big event with 8 teams vying to win the championship. On Tuesday C-USA was awards day and Southern Miss got their share of top honors.More >>
Monday was a big day for Mississippi State first baseman Brent Rooker.More >>
