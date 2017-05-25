Charlotte blasts past Louisiana Tech in C-USA Tournament first r - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Charlotte blasts past Louisiana Tech in C-USA Tournament first round

Charlotte's Brett Netzer slides into home against Louisiana Tech in Conference USA Tournament action. Charlotte's Brett Netzer slides into home against Louisiana Tech in Conference USA Tournament action.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Charlotte scored three runs in the first inning and didn't look back, beating Louisiana Tech 7-2 to advance to the winner's bracket of the Conference USA Tournament at MGM Park. 

Louisiana Tech senior RHP Nate Harris (9-1) earned the loss, the first loss of the season for the Conference USA Pitcher of the Year. 

The 49ers advance to face UTSA Thursday at 7:30 pm, while the Bulldogs look to avoid elimination against #11 Southern Miss at 12:30 pm. 

In other action, sixth-seeded Rice upset Florida Atlantic 5-3, while second-seeded Old Dominion held on to outlast Florida International 3-2.

