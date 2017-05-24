MHP urging drivers to "Drive to Survive"

Felix's Restaurant and Oyster Bar is set to open it's doors in the old Ajax location on Highway 90 in Gulfport.More >>
Felix's Restaurant and Oyster Bar is set to open it's doors in the old Ajax location on Highway 90 in Gulfport.More >>
Expectations are running high for the first big summer tourism weekend on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The three-day Memorial Day holiday kicks off Friday afternoon.More >>
Expectations are running high for the first big summer tourism weekend on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The three-day Memorial Day holiday kicks off Friday afternoon.More >>
The Bethel Free Health Clinic in Biloxi has fallen on desperate times.More >>
The Bethel Free Health Clinic in Biloxi has fallen on desperate times.More >>
As we head into Memorial Day weekend, only one section of the Mississippi Sound now remains under a water contact advisory.More >>
As we head into Memorial Day weekend, only one section of the Mississippi Sound now remains under a water contact advisory.More >>
Wednesday's fatal accident is shining a spotlight on interstate safety. The officers who patrol those roads are putting a plan in place ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Wednesday's fatal accident is shining a spotlight on interstate safety. The officers who patrol those roads are putting a plan in place ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.More >>
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>