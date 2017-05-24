Beauty college selling produce to help stranger

Students at Chris' Beauty College help a man involved in a wreck on Pass Road by carrying the watermelons that fell out of his truck. (Photo source: Chris' Beauty College)

Chris' Beauty College in Gulfport is selling watermelons after an accident near the school.

Jeff Fairley of Jackson was traveling down Pass Road when his truck full of produce was hit by another driver on Tuesday.

Fairley's truck was totaled in the wreck, leaving tomatoes and watermelon scattered across the road. The staff at the beauty college saw the whole thing, and rushed to his aid.

They couldn't bare to watch him struggle, so they carried the produce inside the college and didn't stop there. They're now selling the produce for him.

"Mr.Jeff was a very kind and sweet man and our instructor said getting to know him yesterday was just a blessing to her and it felt good to do something. You know, special to help someone out," said Tammy Brown.

The college is selling the produce until Friday. They have tomatoes which are selling for $6 for 5, and watermelons are $10 each.

