Drivers deal with traffic delay on I-10 after deadly accident

An accident on I-10 in Jackson County that killed four people backed up traffic for hours while officials removed the wreckage and cleaned up a fuel spill. For drivers caught in the aftermath, the wait was long and tough.

The accident was just west of the Pascagoula River Bridge and had traffic backed up for miles. Many have seen this before and know how to pass the time.

This isn’t the first time Bruce Cook of Helena has been stuck in traffic on I-10 after an accident. So, the long wait was not a big deal for him.

“I just shut the engine off, open the windows, and I read my book,” Cook said.

But, this section of highway worries him a lot.

“If you get out on this interstate, you'd better be prepared for some of that, because it happens all too often. I have no idea exactly why, but I know this strip between Ocean Springs and the state line is really accident prone," said Cook.

For more than two hours, I-10 became a temporary parking lot. That’s how Allen Abbassi of Orlando treated it.

“I try to relax and just go with the flow,” Abbassi said. “So, now I'm making some food inside to eat food in the parking lot on I-10.”

Kimberly Flynt wasn’t in a hurry to get home.

“No sir, we’re just headed home. We’re not on a time limit, thankfully,” Flynt said. But, she added, “It would be better at home than sitting here.”

In addition to removing wreckage, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality had to deal with a minor fuel spill from the truck’s fuel tank.

“We have had about 50 gallons of diesel spilled here on I-10 on mile marker 63 this morning,” said Nick Hatton, with MDEQ. “We used a cellulose absorbent to clean it up and put sand down for traction.”

Hatton said the fuel was well contained, and there was no damage to the environment.

Truck driver Henry Faith was frustrated and worried at the same time.

“I feel sorry for the people that are in the wreck, you know, involved with it, but it just makes it harder for us,” Faith said. “Driving a truck is a lot more dangerous that people think. It’s scary to think something like that happen right in front of us.”

