Red Snapper season begins Friday

The season begins soon for one of the most popular game fish in the gulf.

Red snapper season begins this Friday, May 26th for recreational fishermen in Mississippi waters and runs through September 4th. The federal season for recreational anglers is just three days this year; June 1st through June 3rd.

Mississippi fishermen are reminded they are required to file trip reports, providing the Department of Marine Resources with valuable information about the size of fish, along with where and when those fish were caught.

Dr. Paul Mickle is chief scientific officer with the DMR. He says the red snapper fishery is quite healthy in Mississippi. He says it's vital that fishermen file the trip information with the department, so they can adequately assess the ongoing health of the stock.

Many fishermen use DMR's free app called "Tails 'n Scales" which provides fishermen an easy way to report their catch and provide the necessary trip data that will help scientists with the assessment of the red snapper fishery.

Anglers with Apple or Android devices can download "Tails N Scales" in the iTunes App store or on Google Play, or visit www.tailsnscales.org. Users can create a profile within the App or website, and you must also close out one trip before creating a new one.

