Jimmy Kulick leaves a lasting legacy

Susan says Jimmy showed remarkable strength in his last days. (Photo source: WLOX)

After his death, Susan and her son Logan completed the move with a new goal. (Photo source: family)

Not a day that goes by that Susan Kulick doesn't think about her partner of 20 years, husband Jimmy Kulick.

He died in December of 2015 from a rare and aggressive form of cancer - one month before the couple and their son were to move to the coast from Pennsylvania into a house they picked out together.

After his death, Susan and her son Logan completed the move with a new goal, the Jimmy's Journey Cancer Foundation.

With reminders of Jimmy everywhere throughout the home, the pain of loss is still there for Susan.

“It's really hard to lose the person you expected to grow old with, the person you loved and wanted to live your life out with as your best friend," Susan said.

Logan misses his dad greatly. They were true buddies.

“I look up to him every day. Think about him every day. I feel like I need him now more than ever, now I'm starting to get into high school," said Logan.

Hearing the cancer diagnosis was stunning for the family.

“It happened like a slap in the face. We had no idea, we never saw it coming. Jimmy had never been sick. He was the epitome of health,” Susan recalled.

Knowing he was dying, Jimmy showed remarkable strength.

“He did have to come to terms with his mortality, and he did that with grace and humility.”

Susan created the Jimmy's Journey Cancer Foundation for one reason; to ensure his legacy lives on for years to come.

“If they [cancer patients] need help with a bill, or if they want to go on a trip. Just anyway that we can make their life better so they don't have to think about cancer. That's the mission of our foundation," noted Susan.

A fundraiser for Jimmy's Journey Cancer Foundation will be held on June 10 at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Springs Civic Center. All proceeds from the event, dubbed the "Designer Bag Bingo and Wine Grab Extravaganza", will be used to grant wishes for adult cancer patients.

The foundation has already sent one family on a dream vacation to Disney World.

