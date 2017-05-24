Island View breaks ground on beach casino

Island View Casino Resort broke ground Wednesday on a $75 million expansion south of Hwy. 90. The development, which will sit adjacent to the resort’s Beach Tower, will be a 43,000-square-foot, smoke free casino.

This casino expansion will give Island View the largest casino floor on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, totaling about 123,000 square feet.

The beach casino’s design will feature floor to ceiling windows with views of the gulf. There will also be a large selection of state of the art casino games, food and beverage options, and on floor entertainment.

“We have always focused on creating a great resort experience with memorable service for our guests,” said Island View co-owner Rick Carter. “Island View’s south side casino expansion will provide our guests with more of the amenities they have requested.”

The new casino is Island View’s fourth phase of development since opening in September 2006. It is expected to add about 250 permanent jobs.

The project should be complete by summer of 2018.

Island View’s expansion comes at a time when the gaming industry seems to be on the upswing.

We just reviewed a monthly casino report released by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. From a dollars and cents standpoint, coast casinos just had their best April in a decade. The report indicates local casinos grossed $99.5 million last month. The last time they made that much money in April was back in 2007.

