Gov. Bryant says he won't ask lawmakers to consider state lottery in special session

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says he won't ask lawmakers to consider a lottery during a special session next month.

Republican Bryant tells The Clarion-Ledger that the session, starting June 5, will focus on money.

Legislators need to write budgets for the attorney general's office and the Department of Transportation for the year that begins July 1.

Bryant says he might also ask them to consider "budget controls" to address credit rating agencies' concerns about Mississippi's finances. He says proposals are being developed and he's not ready to reveal details.

During the regular session, legislators could not agree on a long-term funding plan for highways and bridges. Bryant says that will be on the special session agenda only if House and Senate leaders agree on a plan before then.

