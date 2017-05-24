UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly I-10 crash

Traffic was backed up for miles. Westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 69 onto Hwy. 613 south. (Photo source: MDOT traffic camera)

The first of the vehicles from the accident being loaded onto a wrecker. (Photo source: WLOX)

The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.

Ruth M. Clark, 55 (driver)

Takisha Mosley, 43

Jacob Williams, 63

Diane Williams, 57

Jacob and Diane Williams were married. Everyone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the four victims were traveling west in a blue 1999 Ford Expedition. They were in the right lane near the 61 mile marker when a white 2012 Freightliner truck crashed into the back of the Expedition, forcing it into a red 2014 Toyota Tacoma.

The Tacoma was pushed off the interstate towards the trees. But the Expedition continued to be pushed into the rear of a white 2015 Freightliner.

The driver of the 2012 Freightliner truck was identified as Jessie Stevenson, 65, of Metairie, LA. He was treated at Ocean Springs Hospital and released.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, 76-year-old Luther Flowers of Moss Point, was also treated and released from Ocean Springs Hospital.

The driver of the last 18-wheeler, the 2015 Freightliner, was Gene Cooper, 53, of Mobile, AL. He was not injured.

The crash had both westbound lanes blocked for about three hours while crews worked to clear wrecked vehicles and spilled fuel from the roadway.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins, two passenger vehicles and two 18-wheelers were involved in the crash. Two helicopters were called in to transport patients.

For many of the people who witnessed the accident on the interstate, it was a sobering reminder of how quickly conditions can change on the highway.

As traffic stood at a standstill, Lloyd and Betty Dotson counted their blessings. The couple narrowly missed being right in the middle of the accident that took four lives. Their son died in a similar accident a decade ago.

"Brings that all back," said Betty, who credits God for their safety. "Just think. Just a little bit before, those people were traveling just like you and now they're gone."

A chill ran down the spine of many of those who ended up stuck in the stalled lanes.

"I feel very fortunate. Very, very fortunate....that could have been us," said Yolanda Flemister while sitting in the stalled traffic.

Flemister has been driving the route between Atlanta and New Orleans for most of her life.

"This actually is my first time ever experiencing anything like this and it's been 20 years going back and forth," she said.

But, it's not the same story Bret May tells. He's seen many issues on this stretch of interstate, including personal experiences.

The sound he heard from his parents' house during this wreck was unmistakable.

"Heard the brakes hitting and I knew it was bad. Three or four impacts. Just bad; I knew it was," said May.

May knows the effects of the wreck will be felt long after the mess is cleared up.

"Today there's four people that aren't going to go back to a family that they love," May said. "Anytime, that could be any of us."

A Mississippi Department of Environmental quality emergency response team was sent out to clean up a diesel fuel spill. The four people killed were in the same vehicle, the identities have not yet been released.

A second crash in the westbound lanes involved Jackson County Emergency Services Director Earl Etheridge and a supervisor from Acadian Ambulance. Family members say Etheridge suffered only minor injuries. The Acadian supervisor reportedly has a broken leg.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.