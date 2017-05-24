I-10 westbound reopened after deadly Jackson Co. crash

Traffic is backed up for miles. Westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 69 onto Hwy. 613 south. (Photo source: MDOT traffic camera)

The first of the vehicles from the accident being loaded onto a wrecker. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County.

The crash had both westbound lanes blocked for about three hours while crews worked to clear wrecked vehicles and spilled fuel from the roadway. Traffic is still down to one lane, but vehicles are now flowing through the area.

MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said two passenger vehicles and two 18-wheelers were involved in the crash, and two helicopters were called in to transport patients. Elkins said the four people killed were in the same vehicle.

4 fatalities after I10 wreck shuts down WB lanes. I'll have details on @WLOX in minutes. pic.twitter.com/fUL90bFlRM — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) May 24, 2017

Authorities working to get stopped traffic down to one lane. pic.twitter.com/ZMxEVxtqT6 — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) May 24, 2017

MHP: only diesel that spilled came from 18-wheeler fuel tank pic.twitter.com/UkEpf7ju4a — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) May 24, 2017

An alert from the Mississippi Department of Transportation said diesel fuel spilled on the roadway during the crash. The diesel spilled from a fuel tank on one of the 18-wheelers. A Mississippi Department of Environmental quality emergency response team was sent out to clean up the mess.

RIGHT NOW: One vehicle being loaded onto a wrecker pic.twitter.com/6641w2lNTA — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) May 24, 2017

MDEQ working to absorb diesel spill from 18wheeler fuel tank after fatal I10 accident in Jackson County. pic.twitter.com/yOmGFKWweX — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) May 24, 2017

A second crash in the westbound lanes involved Jackson County Emergency Services Director Earl Etheridge and a supervisor from Acadian Ambulance. Family members tell us Etheridge suffered only minor injuries. We're told the Acadian supervisor has a broken leg.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.