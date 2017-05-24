MHP: At least one dead in I-10 rollover crash

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash with at least one fatality on I-10 in Jackson County. Both westbound lanes of the interstate are blocked near the 62 mile marker.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash with at least one fatality on I-10 in Jackson County. Both westbound lanes of the interstate are blocked near the 62 mile marker.More >>
Former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps will be sentenced today at 9:30 a.m. in U.S. District Judge Wingate's Courtroom. Epps will learn his fate inside federal court today.More >>
Former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps will be sentenced today at 9:30 a.m. in U.S. District Judge Wingate's Courtroom. Epps will learn his fate inside federal court today.More >>
Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich has proposed using the vacant Beauvoir Elementary School building as a service center and temporary shelter for homeless families and individuals.More >>
Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich has proposed using the vacant Beauvoir Elementary School building as a service center and temporary shelter for homeless families and individuals.More >>
Five mayoral candidates in Moss Point continue to vie for votes, two weeks away from the city election. As part of that process, all five attended a forum Tuesday morning at Pelican Landing.More >>
Five mayoral candidates in Moss Point continue to vie for votes, two weeks away from the city election. As part of that process, all five attended a forum Tuesday morning at Pelican Landing.More >>
The world is in shock after Monday night's attack in Manchester, England. What if a similar event were to happen closer to home? Some people here on the coast have to think about these issues on a regular basis.More >>
The world is in shock after Monday night's attack in Manchester, England. What if a similar event were to happen closer to home? Some people here on the coast have to think about these issues on a regular basis.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
Middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks and police have arrested the two involved.More >>
Middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks and police have arrested the two involved.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.More >>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.More >>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.More >>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.More >>