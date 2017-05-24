MHP: At least one dead in I-10 rollover crash - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MHP: At least one dead in I-10 rollover crash

(Photo source: MDOT traffic camera) (Photo source: MDOT traffic camera)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash with at least one fatality on I-10 in Jackson County. Both westbound lanes of the interstate are blocked near the 62 mile marker.

Troopers are on the scene now, but it is unclear how long the interstate will remain closed.

We are working to gather more details on this developing story.

