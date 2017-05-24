NOW ON GMM: Former MDOC Commissioner to be sentenced today

HAPPENING TODAY: The corrections corruption scandal that rocked the state heads back to the courtroom as former MDOT Commissioner Chris Epps learns his fate. Jonathan Brannan has the latest on Good Morning Mississippi.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says to expect scattered morning rain showers today as a cold front passes through South Mississippi. He has your full forecast on GMM right now.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.