Charlotte 49ers face Louisiana Tech tomorrow night in the C-USA Baseball Tournament

Seven of the eight Conference USA teams held batting practice at four local high schools,Gulfport, Ocean Springs, D'Iberville and here at Biloxi High School.

Southern Miss was slated to practice at D'Iberville at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, but head coach Scott Berry decided to keep his team in Hattiesburg for their batting practice session.

The 32 and 22 49ers from Charlotte prepared for the Bulldogs from Louisiana Tech at Biloxi High.

Loren Hibbs has been coaching the 49ers for 25 years and knows game one will be a vital for his team to remain a contender for the NCAA Tournament.

Hibbs said, "I think it's two teams that have the ability to be at-large selections in the NCAA Tournament and a long with Southern Miss in our bracket, I think it's a really difficult bracket, one we're looking forward to playing in."

Coach Hibbs wants his 49ers to stay on track. Entering the tournament, Charlotte has posted 4 consecutive wins and are 15 and 8 on the road this season.

So who will get the starting nod on the mound?

"We'll probably going to go with Matt Brooks to keep everybody pretty much on their regular rest, "said Hibbs.

Charlotte beat Louisiana Tech 2 out of 3 games this season.

Hibbs said, 'Louisiana Tech can really play. Coach Burroughs has done a great job in his first year of the program. They have a veteran team that can really hit.

Louisiana Tech also has the C-USA Pitcher of the Year in Nate Harris.

The Bulldogs have a coast connection. Associated Head Coach Christian Christian Ostrander is a former Gulfport High head coach. Assistant coach Travis Creel played his high school baseball at Ocean Springs and his college baseball at Southern Miss.

The 49ers-Bulldogs clash is projected to begin at 7:30 Wednesday night at MGM Park. The winner will play the UTSA-Southern Miss winner. The Golden Eagles should post a "W".

