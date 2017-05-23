C-USA Baseball Tournament Report: Southern Miss Racks Up Post Season Honors

The Biloxi Shuckers are giving way to college baseball at MGM Park this week. It's the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament and No. 1 seed Southern Miss battles No. 8 seed UTSA 4 p.m. Wednesday.

How good is Southern Miss? They took home plenty of hardware on Tuesday.

Scott Berry was named Conference-USA Coach of the Year guiding the Golden Eagles to a No. 11 ranking in the D-1.com Baseball Poll. Southern Miss enters the tournament having posted 44 wins and 12 losses.

Matt Wallner who launched 17 home runs on the season was named C-USA Freshman of the Year. Southern Miss has belted 78 home runs, that ranks 5th in the nation.

According to the latest statistics, the Golden Eagles rank 13th in the nation with a .316 batting average and Dylan Burdeaux leads Southern Miss. He's batting .372, with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 66 RBIs. The West Monroe, Louisiana native was selected Conference USA Player of the Year.

Burdeaux said, "All my numbers are definitely because of the people that surround me every single day in that lineup. The players at the bottom of that order have done a great job of getting on and getting into scoring position for me. This team has made it easy for me at the top of that order and I think we've made it easy for everybody as a team..collective group."

Southern Miss pitcher Kirk McCarty was named to the C-USA First Team.

McCarty said, "We've worked hard to get to this point. To even be in consideration for that. There's been a lot of great teams. We hear a lot about the 03 team..the 09 team. Collin and BA never shut up about the 09 team. They made it to Omaha. They've gone further than any team in Southern Miss history and so we know we've got an opportunity to do that. Right now we're looking forward to the conference tournament and then from then we get to really make a run in the post..post season."

Southern Miss has been mentioned as a possible National Seed and enter the C-USA Tournament red-hot having won 14 straight games.

