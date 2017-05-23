FBI: Meth from Mexico didn't make it through Jackson Co.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said a man trafficking drugs from Mexico didn’t make it through Jackson County on Monday.

FBI spokesman Brett Carr said agents found $200,000 worth of methamphetamine in the axles of a trailer.

Carr said the discovery was made after officers with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team stopped a truck towing a trailer for careless driving near mile marker 56 on I-10.

According to Carr, the man driving the truck, Andres Torres Sanchez, 59, of Mexico, gave consent to search the truck and trailer. That’s when officer discovered the axle of the trailer had been modified to hold drugs.

Officers found more than 15 kilograms of meth in the hollow axles of the trailer, Carr said. Sanchez is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.